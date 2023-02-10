Dubuque Senior's early advantage was a wake-up call for Cedar Falls, which turned off the snooze button and stretched for a 59-43 victory in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

The last time Cedar Falls and Dubuque Senior played in a 80-61 game on December 21, 2021. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 31, Dubuque Senior faced off against Cedar Rapids Xavier . For results, click here. Cedar Falls took on Waterloo West on February 3 at Cedar Falls High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.