Cedar Falls outlasts Iowa City West 71-57

Cedar Falls grabbed a 71-57 victory at the expense of Iowa City West in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 15.
In recent action on January 7, Cedar Falls faced off against Iowa City and Iowa City West took on Cedar Rapids Xavier on January 4 at Iowa City West High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
