Cedar Falls narrowly edges Cedar Rapids Xavier in tight triumph 60-59

Friday's outing turned into an endurance test that Cedar Falls passed in a 60-59 victory at Cedar Rapids Xavier's expense in Iowa boys basketball on January 20.
Last season, Cedar Falls and Cedar Rapids Xavier faced off on January 18, 2022 at Cedar Falls High School. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 13, Cedar Rapids Xavier faced off against Iowa City and Cedar Falls took on Iowa City West on January 13 at Cedar Falls High School. For more, click here.
