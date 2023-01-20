 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cedar Falls narrowly edges Cedar Rapids Xavier in tight triumph 60-59

  • 0

Friday's outing turned into an endurance test that Cedar Falls passed in a 60-59 victory at Cedar Rapids Xavier's expense in Iowa boys basketball on January 20.

Last season, Cedar Falls and Cedar Rapids Xavier faced off on January 18, 2022 at Cedar Falls High School. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 13, Cedar Rapids Xavier faced off against Iowa City and Cedar Falls took on Iowa City West on January 13 at Cedar Falls High School. For more, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

One pricey ticket! Man pays $2.6 million to watch Ronaldo-Messi match

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News