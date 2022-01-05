Cedar Falls looking to stay strong exiting the Christmas break

Cedar Falls senior and UNI basketball commit Trey Campbell’s strong start to the season has the Tigers sitting at 4-1 as they come out of the holiday break. The 6’4 guard is leading 4A in scoring with 26.8 points per game while also adding 6.2 rebounds and three assists per game. Campbell is shooting 57.3% from the field and is 82.1% from the free throw line through Cedar Falls’ first five games.

The Tigers have wins over Waterloo East, Waterloo West, Mason City, and Dubuque Senior in that stretch, with their only loss coming to Cedar Rapids Jefferson during a week of three straight home games. Campbell leads the Tigers into two tough games this week including Cedar Rapids Prairie who currently sits at 6-1 and Iowa City High who is .500 at 3-3 (the game against Cedar Rapids Prairie was played Tuesday and ended after press time).

Another key piece for Cedar Falls this season has been junior Dallas Bear. Bear is averaging 14 points per game along with eight rebounds and three assists per game. The junior is shooting 83.3% from the free throw line as well.

Sophomore Cade Courbat is another name on the deep Cedar Falls roster that has been making an impact for the Tigers. The 6’7 sophomore is averaging 8.4 points per game and 6.2 rebounds per game including 10 rebounds against Mason City and another nine against Dubuque Senior. Courbat also added 16 points and four blocks against the Rams.

Senior Aaron Brost has been averaging seven points per game and is shooting 38.9% from three point range while only turning the ball over once per game for the Tigers.

Freshman Anthony Galvin has been making a solid impact for the Tigers as well. Galvin has appeared in just two games for Cedar Falls, but is averaging 6.5 points, including a nine point performance against Dubuque Senior in a game where he made three shots from beyond the three point line.

On Friday, the Tigers play the Iowa City High Little Hawks at home to finish off the week.

