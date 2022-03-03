Cedar Falls heads back to state

A game high 23 points from guard Trey Campbell propelled the Cedar Falls boys to a Substate 3 Championship and secured their spot in the state quarterfinals in Des Moines next week on Tuesday.

Sophomore Cade Courbat added 10 points along with five rebounds and a pair of blocks in the Tigers 39-36 victory over the West Des Moines Valley Tigers.

Cedar Falls scored just 18 in the first half, 13 of which came from Campbell. The Tigers still possessed a 10-point lead after holding Valley to just eight points through the games first 16 minutes.

A 14-4 run for Valley to start the second half tied it up at 22. The next seven points belonged to the Tigers from Cedar Falls, including a Dallas Bear three and a dunk from Courbat over 6’9 senior Ruot Bijiek of Valley. The Valley Tigers battled back to tie the score at 33 before Campbell’s 21st point of the game put Cedar Falls back on top 35-33 with just over two minutes to play.

Trevian Carson responded with his only three of the night for Valley, putting the Tigers up 36-35 for only their second lead of the night with 1:41 to play. A perfectly executed play for Cedar Falls led to a layup from Courbat on an assist from Bear and gave Cedar Falls the lead right back with just over 40 seconds remaining.

The Tigers ran the clock down to 13.2 before being called for a travel and giving the ball back to Cedar Falls which led to a 1-and-1 attempt from the line for Campbell. The 85% free throw shooter sank both and put the Tigers up for good, 39-36.

Celebrations followed as Cedar Falls clinched their fifth straight trip to Wells Fargo Arena with their third title in the past five years in sight. Carson finished with 12 points for the Valley Tigers as Bijiek added 10. Valley finishes their season with a 20-4 record.

No. 2 Cedar Falls (20-2) is now set to face off with conference rival No. 7 Cedar Rapids Prairie (17-6) in the state quarterfinals after their convincing 41-20 substate final win over Dubuque Hempstead. Prairie claimed the first meeting with Cedar Falls in January before The Tigers’ comeback win over the Prairie Hawks on January 28th evened the season series.

The conference foes are set for a 2 p.m. tip-off in Des Moines at Wells Fargo Arena on March 9th with a game against either No. 3 Johnston or No. 6 Ankeny in the semi-finals on the line.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0