Cedar Falls exhales after close call with Waterloo East 75-71

Cedar Falls showed its poise to outlast a game Waterloo East squad for a 75-71 victory in Iowa boys basketball action on December 1.
The last time Cedar Falls and Waterloo East played in a 56-41 game on February 4, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.