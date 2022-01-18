Cedar Falls engulfs Cedar Rapids Xavier in flames 64-30

Cedar Falls controlled the action to earn a strong 64-30 win against Cedar Rapids Xavier on January 18 in Iowa boys high school basketball.
In recent action on January 11, Cedar Falls faced off against Cedar Rapids CR Washington and Cedar Rapids Xavier took on Dubuque Senior on January 11 at Cedar Rapids Xavier High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
