Cedar Falls earns narrow win over Marion Linn-Mar 58-53

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Cedar Falls nabbed it to nudge past Marion Linn-Mar 58-53 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on February 1.
In recent action on January 21, Cedar Falls faced off against Waterloo West and Marion Linn-Mar took on Dubuque Wahlert on January 25 at Marion Linn-Mar High School. For a full recap, click here.
