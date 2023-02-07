Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. Cedar Falls did exactly that with a 75-36 win against Dubuque Wahlert in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on February 7.

Cedar Falls drew first blood by forging a 23-8 margin over Dubuque Wahlert after the first quarter.

The Tigers registered a 38-16 advantage at half over the Golden Eagles.

Dubuque Wahlert drew within 51-32 in the third quarter.

The Tigers held on with a 24-4 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time Cedar Falls and Dubuque Wahlert played in a 70-59 game on February 8, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

