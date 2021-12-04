Cedar Falls' Dallas Bear has sights set on college scholarship

As basketball season tips off, college coaches all around the country from all different levels will have their eyes open for the future of college basketball.

One kid on that list of recruits is Cedar Falls junior Dallas Bear.

The 6-foot-8 forward currently holds an offer from Division I Bryant University in Smithfield, Rhode Island along with Division II offers from Augustana University and Truman State University. The junior is coming off a season where he averaged 5.1 points and 3.1 rebounds per game as a sophomore. 84% of his points from last year came from behind the 3-point line where he shot 41.7%.

Bear spends his summers playing for one of Iowa's elite AAU programs in the Iowa Barnstormers, where he has drawn much attention as a knock down 3-point shooter from college coaches all around the Midwest. Bear has made several unofficial visits in the past few months including visits to Universities like Iowa, Nebraska, Marquette, Loyola Chicago, and Drake.

“My AAU coaches did a really good job of getting my name out there at an early stage,” he said.

When his recruiting process began, he was just a freshman. The problem with that at the time was that college coaches cannot have contact with players until they are entering their junior year. That all changed for Bear this last summer after he had finished his sophomore year.

“June 15th hit, which was the day that coaches were officially allowed to contact upcoming juniors," Bear said. "That was a big day for me as I had around 20 coaches contact me.”

Coaches from schools like Iowa, Iowa State, UNI, Nebraska, Clemson, Marquette and others.

“Some more have reached out since that day such as Illinois, Libscomb, Colorado State, and Loyola Chicago,” he shared.

Bear has been on six visits this school year and seems to be getting more attention after each one.

“Seeing the campus and facilities in person is really cool and I’ve been able to build better relationships with the coaches at the schools I’ve visited,” he said.

Bear will be taking on a large role this season after the departure of four starters from last year. He will be accepting a new position as one of the team captains.

“Dallas was elected a captain as a junior which speaks to how his teammates see him and the respect they have for his game and his ability to lead," said Cedar Falls head coach Ryan Schultz. "His positive attitude towards basketball is contagious and appreciated.”

Bear will also become the team's first or second option on offense, a role that he was not used to last year.

“This season will be a lot different than last year, losing the pieces we lost," he said. "My goal is to win, whether that means I’m scoring 20 points, grabbing 10 boards, or just being a vocal leader on the court, the goal is to win.”

Schultz has been the coach at Cedar Falls for nine years now and has won two state championships in that time. Bear has been on the team the last two years, including last year's undefeated regular season squad.

“Coach Schultz has helped me a lot over the last two years with becoming a better basketball player, but also a better leader on and off the court,” Bear said.

Someone of Bear’s size is rarely such a great shooter, but not in this case.

“Dallas is an excellent shooter, has good handles and feel for the game especially with his size,” said Schultz. “Dallas has developed the ability to score at all three levels. He is a hard worker, he is always striving to improve, loves the game, and is a very intelligent person and basketball player.”

The goal for a player like Bear is obviously to make it to the next level and compete in college basketball, but for now, the goal is a state championship at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines this March.

“I’m excited to get playing again and I think when we figure things out defensively, we’ve got a really good chance to get back to The Well and compete for a state title,” said Bear.

