Cedar Falls' convoy passes Waterloo East 56-41

Stretched out and finally snapped, Cedar Falls put just enough pressure on Waterloo East to earn a 56-41 victory in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 29, Waterloo East faced off against Iowa City West and Cedar Falls took on North Liberty on January 29 at North Liberty High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
