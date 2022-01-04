Cedar Falls' comeback bid comes up short against Prairie

CEDAR RAPIDS – It was likely not the way Ryan Schultz wanted to return from winter break.

The ninth-year Cedar Falls boys' basketball coach led his team into a top-10 tussle against Cedar Rapids Prairie Tuesday night, but a sluggish start defensively ultimately put the Tigers in too big of a hole to climb out.

"Maybe some inexperience, maybe a young team that is still trying to find themselves a little bit here and there," Schultz said after Class 4A No. 7 Cedar Falls lost to 10th-ranked Cedar Rapids Prairie, 64-56, in a non-conference boys' basketball game Tuesday night at Prairie High School. "We have played some good basketball this year, but we have been a little bit up and down. We are still trying to figure out what it takes, night in and night out in this conference, to win."

A 16-5 burst to end the first half – highlighted by seven points from Iowa State football signee Gabe Burkle – allowed Prairie (7-1) to push its lead to 33-19 at halftime. The Hawks posted its second 20-point frame in a row in the third quarter, and a Burkle free throw to begin the fourth gave Prairie it's largest lead at 54-34.

"They are a really good team, one of the best in the state," Cedar Falls senior guard Trey Campbell said. "We didn't come ready to play and we dug ourselves a pretty deep hole to get out of and it was pretty hard."

Campbell did his best to get his team back in the game in the final stanza. The Northern Iowa signee exploded for 15 point in the first eight-plus minutes of the fourth quarter, highlighted by three 3-point baskets that pulled the Tigers to within 59-55 with 3:40 left in the game.

"We just had that feeling, 'We have nothing to lose,'" said Campbell, who led all scorers with 24 points. "So we just put it all out there. We really need to play with that all the time. We just need to go out there and compete as best we can, no matter what the score is."

Cedar Falls (4-2) got no closer that four points and were limited to just a single made free throw over the final 3:40 of the contest.

"When you dig yourself a hole like that, you expend a lot of energy getting out of that hole," Schultz said. "When you expend that much energy and then you give up a couple there at the end, it just deflates you a little bit."

Junior guard Derek Woods added eight points for Cedar Falls, which will visit Iowa City High on Friday. Prairie – who had four players score in double figures (senior guard/forward Elijah Ward 16, junior guard Jack Wagemester 14 and 13 apiece from Burkle and senior guard Jake Walter) – will travel to Waterloo East, also on Friday.

