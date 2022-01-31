Cedar Falls boys, girls set three-point records

One school, one sport, two teams, three points and the number 10.

In one of the more curious coincidences in Cedar Valley high school athletics, these figures were shared by the boys’ and girls’ varsity basketball teams this month when both set their school’s single game record for most three-pointers. And in both instances, it was a player with the No. 10 jersey who led the way.

On Jan. 7, the records kicked off when the boys’ varsity team set the school record with 18 three-pointers throughout the night against the Iowa City High Little Hawks. The onslaught was enough to earn them a decisive 90-49 win against their opponent. And at the center of the three-pointer blitz was No. 10, the junior forward Dallas Bear.

At 6’8, Bear is considered one of the top shooters on the boys’ team, according to head coach Ryan Schultz. The six three-pointers he put in against Iowa City made up 18 of the 22 points he made that night. But according to Bear, he wasn’t going in with long shots in mind. Instead, the scores he made were born out of opportunity.

“I never really try to force a shot that’s not there,” Bear said. “But all the shots were there that night, I was open, so I stepped into them to get them.”

“It was just a matter of opportunity,” Schultz said. “In fact, I mean we’re not looking to shoot probably as many as we shot that game, they just happened to be there and they happened to be there in rhythm.”

Two weeks later in the same gym, the Cedar Falls girls team set a record of their own in a no-room-for-error game against the Waterloo West High Wahawks. Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough to overcome the strong offense of West, which included a 35-point double-double performance by junior Sahara Williams.

Despite the 69-65 loss, coach Gregg Groen says the 17 three-pointers the girls scored are almost definitely a school record, while Anna Sandvold’s eight three-pointers were the record for an individual player.

According to Groen, the three-point shot has become a major offensive component for the girls team. They’ve incorporated shots from the three-point line heavily into their drills, including how to shoot under pressure.

“I think coming into this season, we knew we would have to be a three-point-shooting team," Groen said. "I think we have multiple girls that can step up to the three-point line and shoot at the three-point line. And so coming into the season, we knew that was the kind of team we’d have to be.”

In turn, Groen says this has the ability to shift the momentum and the morale of a team. This was especially the case against West, when their slew of threes knocked back a double-digit lead going into the second half, eventually dropping it down to just a two-point deficit in the final minute of the game.

“When we started to hit threes, whether you were in the court or you were on the bench, you could just feel the momentum start to change a little bit and the confidence level of every player start to rise,” Groen said. “And when that happens, I truly do think it’s contagious, I think it can be contagious where one starts hitting, and pretty soon you have a couple others start hitting.”

Sandvold helped lead the rally. Starting off with the Tigers as a sophomore, Groen says she was a prolific three-shooter even then. Now a senior, he’s had the opportunity to watch her confidence and skill rise to be one of the best players on the girls varsity team.

“I think she knows that she’s going to be having a lot of opponents closing out hard on her because she is such a three-point shooter,” Groen said. “So being able to just do that little shot-fake and get to the rim every once in a while, too is just a way to expand her game and make her a little more difficult to defend and guard.”

Similarly, Bear has also grown in his skill. Now a team captain, he’s being looked at by several universities, and is being prepped by Schultz to step into an even greater role as senior Trey Campbell gets ready to graduate.

“He’s an excellent basketball player and he’s a great leader for us,” Schultz said. ”So absolutely we expect him to step into an even greater leadership role next year.”

