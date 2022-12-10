Cascade takes victory lap past Durant 73-36

Cascade painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Durant's defense for a 73-36 win during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.
Last season, Cascade and Durant squared off with January 8, 2022 at Durant High School last season. Click here for a recap
