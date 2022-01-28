Cascade rides the rough off Stanwood North Cedar 50-34

Cascade put together a victorious gameplan to stop Stanwood North Cedar 50-34 on January 28 in Iowa boys high school basketball.
In recent action on January 21, Stanwood North Cedar faced off against West Liberty and Cascade took on Anamosa on January 13 at Anamosa High School. Click here for a recap
