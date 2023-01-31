Cascade gives Anamosa the business 69-38

Cascade showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Anamosa 69-38 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

The last time Anamosa and Cascade played in a 50-35 game on January 13, 2022.

