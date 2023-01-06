Cascade escapes West Branch in thin win 58-49

Cascade derailed West Branch's hopes after a 58-49 verdict in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 6.
The last time West Branch and Cascade played in a 44-40 game on December 10, 2021. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.