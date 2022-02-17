Camanche puts an offensive performance on Durant 67-41

Camanche swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush Durant 67-41 on February 17 in Iowa boys high school basketball.
In recent action on February 8, Durant faced off against Wellman Mid-Prairie and Camanche took on Tipton on February 10 at Camanche High School. Click here for a recap
Camanche fought to a 33-15 halftime margin at Durant's expense.
