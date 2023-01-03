Camanche knocks off West Branch 54-49

Camanche finally found a way to top West Branch 54-49 in Iowa boys basketball on January 3.
The start wasn't the problem for West Branch, as it began with a 16-14 edge over Camanche through the end of the first quarter.
The Storm's offense jumped in front for a 29-22 lead over the Bears at the half.
Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 41-34.
The Bears outpointed the Storm 15-13 in the final quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.
In recent action on December 19, West Branch faced off against Burlington Notre Dame and Camanche took on Monticello on December 20 at Monticello High School. For more, click here.
