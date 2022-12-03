Camanche delivers smashing punch to stump Stanwood North Cedar 65-41

Camanche's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Stanwood North Cedar 65-41 in Iowa boys basketball action on December 3.
Last season, Camanche and Stanwood North Cedar faced off on December 7, 2021 at Camanche High School. Click here for a recap
