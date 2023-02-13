Calmar South Winn fans held their breath in an uneasy 72-63 victory over Tripoli during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.

Recently on February 7, Tripoli squared off with Riceville in a basketball game. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.