Caledonia edges Aplington-Parkersburg in snug affair 70-61

Early action on the scoreboard pushed Caledonia to the front, and it stayed there to fend off Aplington-Parkersburg 70-61 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on December 18.

Caledonia opened with a 14-13 advantage over Aplington-Parkersburg through the first quarter.

The Falcons took a 29-28 lead over the Warriors heading to halftime locker room.

The Warriors broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 49-41 lead over the Falcons.

The clock were the only thing that stopped the Warriors, which enjoyed the upper hand in a 21-20 final quarter, too.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.