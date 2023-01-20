Calamus-Wheatland triggers avalanche over Stanwood North Cedar 80-52

An array of elements led to a knockout performance as Calamus-Wheatland turned out the lights on Stanwood North Cedar 80-52 on January 20 in Iowa boys high school basketball.
