Calamus-Wheatland stops Lisbon in snug affair 46-44

Calamus-Wheatland walked the high-wire before edging Lisbon 46-44 on December 13 in Iowa boys high school basketball.
Last season, Lisbon and Calamus-Wheatland squared off with January 18, 2022 at Lisbon High School last season. Click here for a recap
In recent action on December 8, Lisbon faced off against Springville and Calamus-Wheatland took on Wyoming Midland on December 2 at Wyoming Midland High School. Click here for a recap
