 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Calamus-Wheatland records sound decision over Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep 65-63

  • 0

Calamus-Wheatland found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep 65-63 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on February 11.

Recently on February 4 , Calamus-Wheatland squared up on Stanwood North Cedar in a basketball game . Click here for a recap

Calamus-Wheatland's shooting darted to a 21-7 lead over Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep at the half.

Calamus-Wheatland's edge showed as it carried a 32-26 lead into the fourth quarter.

Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep turned up the heat in the final quarter, but Calamus-Wheatland put the game on ice.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Sad photos of abandoned Olympic venues you won't believe

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News