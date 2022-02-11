Calamus-Wheatland records sound decision over Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep 65-63

Calamus-Wheatland found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep 65-63 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on February 11.

Calamus-Wheatland's shooting darted to a 21-7 lead over Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep at the half.

Calamus-Wheatland's edge showed as it carried a 32-26 lead into the fourth quarter.

Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep turned up the heat in the final quarter, but Calamus-Wheatland put the game on ice.

