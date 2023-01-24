Calamus-Wheatland escapes Lisbon in thin win 74-65

Tuesday's outing turned into an endurance test that Calamus-Wheatland passed in a 74-65 victory at Lisbon's expense in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 24.
Last season, Lisbon and Calamus-Wheatland squared off with January 18, 2022 at Lisbon High School last season. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 20, Calamus-Wheatland faced off against Stanwood North Cedar and Lisbon took on Bellevue Marquette Catholic on January 17 at Bellevue Marquette Catholic High School. For results, click here.
