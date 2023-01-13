Calamus-Wheatland ekes out victory against Wyoming Midland 47-43

Calamus-Wheatland derailed Wyoming Midland's hopes after a 47-43 verdict in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 13.
In recent action on January 6, Calamus-Wheatland faced off against Troy Mills North Linn and Wyoming Midland took on Guttenberg Clayton Ridge on January 7 at Wyoming Midland High School. Click here for a recap.
