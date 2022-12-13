By a nose: Bettendorf Pleasant Valley nips Davenport West in OT 64-63

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley used overtime to slip past Davenport West 64-63 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on December 13.
The last time Bettendorf Pleasant Valley and Davenport West played in a 60-46 game on February 25, 2022. For more, click here.
In recent action on December 1, Davenport West faced off against Iowa City West and Bettendorf Pleasant Valley took on Davenport North on December 6 at Bettendorf Pleasant Valley High School. For a full recap, click here.
