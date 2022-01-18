 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Burlington takes a toll on Muscatine 77-66

Stretched out and finally snapped, Burlington put just enough pressure on Muscatine to earn a 77-66 victory in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

Burlington opened with a 9-6 advantage over Muscatine through the first quarter.

Burlington registered a 38-25 advantage at halftime over Muscatine.

The Grayhounds took charge to a 67-42 bulge over the Muskies as the fourth quarter began.

Recently on January 11 , Muscatine squared up on Bettendorf Pleasant Valley in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

