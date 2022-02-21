 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Burlington imposes its will on Muscatine 68-37

Burlington painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Muscatine's defense for a 68-37 win in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on February 21.

Recently on February 15 , Muscatine squared up on Bettendorf Pleasant Valley in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

The Grayhounds' offense stomped on to a 36-17 lead over the Muskies at the half.

Burlington's control showed as it carried a 56-25 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Grayhounds closed out the win by holding serve in a 12-12 final period.

