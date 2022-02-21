Burlington imposes its will on Muscatine 68-37

Burlington painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Muscatine's defense for a 68-37 win in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on February 21.
The Grayhounds' offense stomped on to a 36-17 lead over the Muskies at the half.
Burlington's control showed as it carried a 56-25 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Grayhounds closed out the win by holding serve in a 12-12 final period.
