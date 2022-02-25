Burlington cancels check from Iowa City West 63-53

Burlington trucked Iowa City West on the road to a 63-53 victory during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.

Iowa City West started on steady ground by forging an 18-8 lead over Burlington at the end of the first quarter.

Iowa City West came from behind to grab the advantage 27-25 at intermission over Burlington.

Burlington broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 48-39 lead over Iowa City West.

