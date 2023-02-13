Britt West Hancock earned its community's accolades after a 71-42 win over Manly Central Springs in Iowa boys basketball on February 13.

In recent action on February 6, Britt West Hancock faced off against Forest City . For more, click here. Manly Central Springs took on New Hampton on February 2 at New Hampton High School. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.