Britt West Hancock ekes out victory against Buffalo Center North Iowa 47-46

Britt West Hancock eventually plied victory away from Buffalo Center North Iowa 47-46 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on December 13.
The last time Britt West Hancock and Buffalo Center North Iowa played in a 48-44 game on January 25, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 3, Buffalo Center North Iowa faced off against Garner-Hayfield-Ventura and Britt West Hancock took on Lake Mills on December 8 at Britt West Hancock High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
