Britt West Hancock found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Buffalo Center North Iowa 48-44 in Iowa boys basketball on January 25.
In recent action on January 17, Buffalo Center North Iowa faced off against Manly Central Springs and Britt West Hancock took on Garner-Hayfield-Ventura on January 18 at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura High School. For a full recap, click here.
The Bison started on steady ground by forging a 30-21 lead over the Eagles at the end of the first quarter.
Britt West Hancock got the better of the final-quarter scoring 27-14 to finish the game in style.
