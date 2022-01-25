 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Britt West Hancock edges Buffalo Center North Iowa in tough test 48-44

Britt West Hancock found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Buffalo Center North Iowa 48-44 in Iowa boys basketball on January 25.

In recent action on January 17, Buffalo Center North Iowa faced off against Manly Central Springs and Britt West Hancock took on Garner-Hayfield-Ventura on January 18 at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura High School. For a full recap, click here.

The Bison started on steady ground by forging a 30-21 lead over the Eagles at the end of the first quarter.

Britt West Hancock got the better of the final-quarter scoring 27-14 to finish the game in style.

