Britt West Hancock collects skin-tight win against Fort Dodge St. Edmond 41-38

A tight-knit tilt turned in Britt West Hancock's direction just enough to squeeze past Fort Dodge St. Edmond 41-38 in Iowa boys basketball on February 14.

In recent action on February 4, Britt West Hancock faced off against Algona Bishop Garrigan and Fort Dodge St. Edmond took on Clear Lake on February 4 at Fort Dodge St. Edmond High School.

The Gaels authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Eagles 11-8 at the end of the first quarter.

The Eagles' shooting darted to a 22-18 lead over the Gaels at the intermission.

The Gaels rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Eagles skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

