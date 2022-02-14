Britt West Hancock collects skin-tight win against Fort Dodge St. Edmond 41-38

A tight-knit tilt turned in Britt West Hancock's direction just enough to squeeze past Fort Dodge St. Edmond 41-38 in Iowa boys basketball on February 14.
The Gaels authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Eagles 11-8 at the end of the first quarter.
The Eagles' shooting darted to a 22-18 lead over the Gaels at the intermission.
The Gaels rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Eagles skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.
