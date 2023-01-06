Britt West Hancock cancels check from Algona Bishop Garrigan 71-57

Britt West Hancock put its nose to the grindstone and turned back Algona Bishop Garrigan in a 71-57 decision on January 6 in Iowa boys high school basketball.
Last season, Britt West Hancock and Algona Bishop Garrigan faced off on February 4, 2022 at Britt West Hancock High School. For results, click here.
