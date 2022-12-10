Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Bondurant-Farrar chalked up in tripping Marion 61-59 for an Iowa boys basketball victory on December 10.
Recently on December 3, Marion squared off with Cedar Rapids CR Washington in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.