It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Bondurant-Farrar had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Cedar Rapids Xavier 58-55 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on March 10.
Cedar Rapids Xavier authored a promising start, taking a 12-11 advantage over Bondurant-Farrar at the end of the first quarter.
The Saints took a 25-24 lead over the Bluejays heading to the intermission locker room.
Cedar Rapids Xavier enjoyed a 42-37 lead over Bondurant-Farrar to start the fourth quarter.
A 21-13 scoring edge in the fourth quarter fueled the Bluejays' defeat of the Saints.
In recent action on Feb. 27, Cedar Rapids Xavier faced off against Dubuque Wahlert.
