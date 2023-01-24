Blowout: Troy Mills North Linn delivers statement win over Central City 81-33

Troy Mills North Linn rolled past Central City for a comfortable 81-33 victory in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
Last season, Troy Mills North Linn and Central City squared off with February 4, 2022 at Troy Mills North Linn High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 17, Central City faced off against Springville and Troy Mills North Linn took on Alburnett on January 20 at Troy Mills North Linn High School. Click here for a recap.
