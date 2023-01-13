Blowout: Osage delivers statement win over Manly Central Springs 83-63

Osage played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on Manly Central Springs during an 83-63 beating in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
Last season, Osage and Manly Central Springs squared off with January 31, 2022 at Manly Central Springs High School last season. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 6, Osage faced off against Northwood-Kensett and Manly Central Springs took on Nashua-Plainfield on January 5 at Manly Central Springs High School. For results, click here.
