 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Blowout: Janesville puts together statement win over Ackley AGWSR 52-32

Janesville rolled past Ackley AGWSR for a comfortable 52-32 victory during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.

Janesville broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 47-25 lead over Ackley AGWSR.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Antonio Brown released by Buccaneers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News