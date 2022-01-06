Blowout: Janesville puts together statement win over Ackley AGWSR 52-32

Janesville rolled past Ackley AGWSR for a comfortable 52-32 victory during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.
Janesville broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 47-25 lead over Ackley AGWSR.
