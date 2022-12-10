Blowout: Gladbrook-Reinbeck delivers statement win over Conrad BCLUW 78-19

Gladbrook-Reinbeck's river of points eventually washed away Conrad BCLUW in a 78-19 cavalcade at Gladbrook-Reinbeck High on December 10 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
