Blowout: Garwin GMG delivers statement win over Conrad BCLUW 59-32

Garwin GMG raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 59-32 win over Conrad BCLUW in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 20.
Last season, Garwin GMG and Conrad BCLUW squared off with January 24, 2022 at Conrad BCLUW High School last season. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 12, Garwin GMG faced off against Greene North Butler and Conrad BCLUW took on Traer North Tama on January 13 at Conrad BCLUW High School. For more, click here.
