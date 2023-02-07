Forest City left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Belmond-Klemme 66-42 during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.

The last time Forest City and Belmond-Klemme played in a 57-26 game on February 8, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 31, Forest City faced off against Algona Bishop Garrigan . For results, click here. Belmond-Klemme took on Northwood-Kensett on February 2 at Northwood-Kensett High School. For more, click here.

