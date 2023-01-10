Blowout: Delhi Maquoketa Valley delivers statement win over Stanwood North Cedar 51-26

Delhi Maquoketa Valley dismissed Stanwood North Cedar by a 51-26 count in Iowa boys basketball action on January 10.
In recent action on January 6, Stanwood North Cedar faced off against Winthrop East Buchanan and Delhi Maquoketa Valley took on Lisbon on January 6 at Lisbon High School. Click here for a recap.
