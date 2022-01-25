Blowout: Charles City puts together statement win over Forest City 65-44

Yes, Charles City looked superb in beating Forest City, but no autographs please after its 65-44 victory in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 25.
In recent action on January 17, Charles City faced off against Lansing Kee High and Forest City took on Garner-Hayfield-Ventura on January 20 at Forest City High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.