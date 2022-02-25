Blowout: Ames puts together statement win over Mason City 59-30

Ames handled Mason City 59-30 in an impressive showing in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on February 25.
The Little Cyclones made the first move by forging an 8-0 margin over the Mohawks after the first quarter.
The Little Cyclones' offense stormed to a 32-5 lead over the Mohawks at the intermission.
