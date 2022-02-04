Bettendorf survives competitive clash with Davenport West 58-51

Bettendorf poked just enough holes in Davenport West's defense to garner a taut 58-51 victory in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 28, Bettendorf faced off against Davenport Central and Davenport West took on Central DeWitt on January 28 at Davenport West High School. For a full recap, click here.
The start wasn't the problem for Davenport West, who began with a 6-5 edge over Bettendorf through the end of the first quarter.
The Bulldogs' shooting darted to a 27-18 lead over the Falcons at the intermission.
Davenport West came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the fourth quarter over Bettendorf 38-37.
