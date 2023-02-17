Bettendorf charged Davenport West and collected a 70-55 victory at Bettendorf High on Feb. 17 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Bettendorf and Davenport West faced off on Feb. 4, 2022 at Bettendorf High School. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on Feb. 10, Bettendorf faced off against Davenport Assumption . Click here for a recap. Davenport West took on Muscatine on Feb. 10 at Davenport West High School. For results, click here.

