Bettendorf Pleasant Valley turns out the lights on Muscatine 73-45

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Bettendorf Pleasant Valley broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 73-45 explosion on Muscatine during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on February 1, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley faced off against Davenport West and Muscatine took on Bettendorf on February 8 at Bettendorf High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
